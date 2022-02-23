DMRC launches its revamped website

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday launched its revamped official website and mobile application, which are among the world’s most feature-rich and advanced interactive digital platforms on Metro Railway.

The new-look official website, as well as a state-of-the-art mobile application of DMRC, were launched at Metro Bhawan for the greater convenience of passengers by DMRC Managing Director Mangu Singh in the presence of other senior officials.

The new website and mobile application are loaded with many advanced features such as interactive route maps, advanced station search options, real-time first and last train time calculator, next and nearest station alert on the app etc.

These new-age facilities have been designed after months of thorough research during which DMRC officials scanned through the websites and mobile applications of all major transport systems across the world.