DMRC inaugurates additional interchange station at Punjabi Bagh connecting green & pink line

The Delhi Metro today inaugurated additional interchange station at Punjabi Bagh connecting green line and pink line.

The newly constructed additional interchange station on Line 5, which will provide interconnectivity between the Line 5 i.e., Green Line (Brig. Hoshiar Singh to Inderlok/Kirti Nagar) and the Line 7 i.e., Pink Line (Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar) at the Punjabi Bagh West Metro station of Pink Line was inaugurated today by Dr. Mangu Singh, Managing Director, DMRC.

The platforms for both up and down movement at this station have been built in steel and are located right above the Punjabi Bagh roundabout.

The Green Line viaduct has been modified to install these prefabricated steel platforms. The platforms have come up between the Shivaji Park and Punjabi Bagh stations of Green Line.

This is for the first time, that DMRC has built such a station which is connecting two operational corridors.

However, in 2010, the Chhattarpur Metro station was built with pre-fabricated steel. After the completion of the fabrication work, the structures were brought to site for installation on giant trailers.

There will be boarding and deboarding facilities available on this station and as a result of which passengers desirous of interchanging trains between Green Line and Pink Line will be able to use the facility.

Besides, the platforms are connected by a Foot Over Bridge (FOB), which connects the platforms with the Punjabi Bagh West Metro station of Pink Line. The FOB is 212 metres long.

This has been done to provide interconnectivity between the Pink and the Green Lines. Currently, there is no interconnectivity between the two corridors. This facility will be of great benefit to passengers travelling to and from the satellite city of Bahadurgarh and other outer Delhi areas such as Mundka, Nangloi, etc.

Commuters will be able to travel to the various locations of the 59 kilometre long Majlis Park – Shiv Vihar Pink corridor.

The new platforms are 155 metres in length and are connected with the FOB by two extra-large lifts (each platform) with capacity of 26 passengers each as well as staircases.