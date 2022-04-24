Dignitaries from Kerala visit Delhi govt schools

Senior AAP leader and Delhi Vidhan Sabha’s Education Committee Chairperson MLA Ms. Atishi met with renowned educationists and dignitaries from Kerala on Saturday.

Victor T I, the Regional Secretary of CBSE School Management Association, Kerala, and Dr. M Dinesh Babu, the Treasurer of Confederation of Kerala Sahodaya Complexes on Saturday met with the MLA to discuss the revolution in Delhi’s education system brought on by the Kejriwal Government.

Advisor to Delhi’s Education Director Shailendra Sharma was also present at the occasion.

Impressed by the work of the Delhi government, Victor T I had earlier written to Ms. Atishi about the possibility of learning more about the transformation of the Delhi Government’s schools.

Ms. Atishi explained in detail the various steps and initiatives such as empowering heads of Schools, establishing a framework for Mentor Teachers, and enhancing community participation in the upkeep of schools, that have been crucial in turning around the state of government schools in Delhi.

Taking note of the complete range of policy reforms and key decisions that the Delhi government has undertaken in the last 7 years, the dignitaries visited classrooms to gather a more comprehensive understanding.

The dignitaries visited one ‘Connected Classroom’, a STEM lab, and a library of the school. They said, “The facilities provided to the students of Delhi were truly world-class. We didn’t expect the facilities to be this good in the schools.”

The officials were also interested in seeing firsthand the widely-hailed Happiness and Mindfulness classes being run in Delhi Government Schools and were left thoroughly impressed by the atmosphere and participation. “The calmness of the students and the happiness that I could feel on their faces while looking at them was really heartening,” one official said.

The Mindfulness Classes, where students express themselves through different stories, and routinely practice mindfulness, left the officials highly impressed. “The way students were involved in the mindfulness classes was just amazing. We will also try to implement it in the same way in our school,” the officials said.

On the whole, the dignitaries called their experience of seeing Delhi Government Schools phenomenal. “The entire school is enjoying the process like a family, whether it be the faculty or the students, everyone is enjoying, which is wonderful to see,” the officials said.