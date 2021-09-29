Desh bhakti Curriculum will prove to be instrumental in the development of this country; will take India forward rapidly: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the ambitious Deshbhakti Curriculum on Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary.

The CM said in the last 74 years, we taught Physics, Chemistry, Maths in our schools but did not teach Deshbhakti to the children and the sense of Deshbhakti is within all of us but it needs a push to rise.

He said every child in Delhi will be a Deshbhakt in the truest sense; Delhi Government’s school education will make sure no one is left behind; Deshbhakti Curriculum will prove to be instrumental in the development of this country; will take India forward rapidly.

The CM added, we only feel patriotic while raising the Tiranga or singing the national anthem; Deshbhakti has to be a continually evolving feeling within all of us.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that children studying in Delhi schools will become doctors, engineers, officers but before that they will become true Deshbhakts and responsible citizens.

He stressed the fact that we talk about Bhagat Singh, Hemu Kalani, Jhansi Ki Rani and Tantia Tope’s battles but we never discuss what led them onto the battles, how they fought those battles, now the Deshbhakti Curriculum will bridge this knowledge gap.

He further that we should learn how Babasaheb surpassed the definitions of political independence and vowed for social and mental independence and how he laid a strong constitution for us.

He informed that every class would begin with a Deshbhakti Dhyaan of 5 minutes where students will talk about the 5 new patriots each day.

Desh bhakti Curriculum will be taught in all Delhi Government schools; students and teachers of the pilot project have called it life-changing.

The mega-launch was held at the Chhatrasal Stadium on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Principal Secretary Education H. Rajesh Prasad, Director Education Udit Prakash Rai, Principal Advisor to Director Education Shailendra Sharma and the core team members of Deshbhakti, among others, were also present at the event.

There was a live musical performance by renowned singer and composer Palash Sen, who infused the spirit of patriotism in the stadium.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia performed a patriotic song and rap respectively, to help the students realise that one must never be shy of showcasing their love for this country.

The CM at this moment sang the evergreen poem ‘Hogayi Hai Peer Parvat Si Pighalni Chahiye, Iss Himalaya Se Koi Ganga Nikalni Chahiye’ Shri Dushyant Kumar Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the Deshbhakti Curriculum as the Chhatrasal stadium reverberated with the chants of Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Vande Mataram and Inquilab Zindabad and said, “Today is Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary.

He happily sacrificed his life for this country at an age of 23. I’ve read about his life in depth. When you learn about his story, you get goosebumps, you get a different feeling of exuberance and motivation.

This feeling is called Deshbhakti. We never taught anyone patriotism, but everyone picked up on it themselves. When we see the Tiranga in all its glory, our hearts get full of joy and pride. Every time we sing the national anthem, talk about our freedom fighters, it feels like time stops. All of this is the feeling of Deshbhakti. The problem is that it only props up when we do something of this sort. We need to develop an environment wherein we all and our children constantly feel patriotic at every step they take. We can only imagine what the future would look like if this happens.”

“We’ve worked very hard to develop this unique framework. Our team has put in their day and night to bring this curriculum to you. I believe that we’ve achieved a good start for this project and will now continue to improve upon it. I am certain the Deshbhakti Curriculum will prove to be instrumental in the development and growth of this country. We have started this movement in Delhi and hope that it will be picked up across the country,” the CM concluded.

Desh bhakti curriculum shall be rolled out from nursery to Class 12, as and when schools reopen for the respective grades.

The curriculum shall have no textbook for students. The facilitator’s handbooks have been designed for three cohorts (Nursery -5, 6-8 and 9-12) and these will be used to inculcate Deshbhakti in the students using simple activities. The facilitator’s handbooks for two cohorts- grades VI-VIII and IX-XII-, besides 100 stories of freedom fighters and Deshbhakts were also unveiled at the launch.

The launch event saw participation from education officials, Heads of Delhi Government schools, members of the Deshbhakti Curriculum Committee, and Nodal Teachers designated for the Deshbhakti Curriculum.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “this is a big day for us all. This is a big day for our country.

Manish Sisodia said, “Babasaheb went through so much. He said that until social and mental slavery didn’t get eradicated, we can’t expect full political independence. We should learn how Babasaheb surpassed the definitions of political independence and vowed for social and mental independence and how he laid a strong constitution for us. We will teach the importance of this struggle to the children and make sure they realize what it was like to experience such disparities. We will include 100 stories every year in this curriculum and the child would experience the stories of 100 patriots.”