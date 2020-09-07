Delhi today recorded 3,256 coronavirus (Covid-19) cases — its highest single-day spike in about two-and-ahalf months — which took the city’s Covid caseload to 1,91, 449, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.

The recovered Covid patients discharged from different hospitals in the national capital during the past 24 hours were 2,188 , which took the cumulative total of such patients to 1,65,973. Delhi’s Covid recovery rate dipped to 86.69 per cent.

The city’s Covid death toll mounted to 4,567 with 29 fatalities taken into account today.

The number of patients getting treatment under the home isolation system was stated to be 11,010. The number of containment zones in the city was 1,076.

As many as 36,046 coronavirus tests were conducted in the national capital today, the health bulletin said. These repor tedly included 26,829 rapid antigen tes t s and 9,217 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests.

Seeking to declare a “war” on Covid in Delhi, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had yesterday said that the recent surge in Covid cases in the city was attributable to doubling of tests, even as he had asserted that the situation was completely under control and there was no need to panic.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Kejriwal had then said he was not worried about the data, but was more concerned about keeping people healthy.

“Delhi declares war on Corona. We have doubled testing, started testing at markets, bus stands, mohalla clinics etc. Test, test, test. Isolate infected people and provide them good treatment. I have told officers not to worry if the number (of cases) increases due to multifold testing,” Kejriwal stated.

“The biggest reason for the increase in the number of positive cases in the last few days is that the Delhi government has doubled daily testing to 40,000 from around 18,000-20,000 a week ago. You can see this doubling of testing as a big attack on the coronavirus pandemic. We have mounted this big assault against coronavirus. I would ensure testing of everyone every day if it was possible for me,” the CM had said.

Delhi had yes terday recorded 2,973 new Covid cases ~ its highest single-day spike in 71 days ~ and 25 fresh Covid fatalities.