Delhi’s primary schools to reopen from Wednesday, govt eases restrictions as AQI improves

All primary schools in Delhi will be reopened from Wednesday, said Gopal Rai, Environment Minister.

While addressing a press conference, Rai said that alongwith reopening primary schools, curbs on outdoor activities for secondary school students will also be lifted from Wednesday.

Besides, the Delhi government lifted the ban on the entry of trucks into the national capital.

However, the ban on construction work will continue alongwith curbs on BS III petrol vehicles and BS IV diesel vehicles.

“Except for railway, metro, airport, defence, hospital, all other construction work will be banned under phase three of the GRAP,” said Rai.

He also revoked the 50 per cent work-from-home policy for government employees, saying that the offices will be back to working with full capacity from Monday onwards.

The environment minister said the ban was imposed under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP); and that it won’t be lifted yet.

Meanwhile, Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital Delhi on Monday morning came down and stopped at a ‘very poor’ category from ‘severe’ category, as per the forecast system SAFAR.

Alongwith capital, parts of NCR also continued to grapple under polluted air as Noida, recorded an AQI of 356, in the ‘very poor’ category, while Gurugram’s AQI stood at 364 and continued to remain in the ‘very poor category.

“The air quality is likely to deteriorate but remains in the very poor category from November 8 to November 9,” stated SAFAR in a press release, adding that the forecast for the subsequent six days is likely to remain largely in the very Poor category.