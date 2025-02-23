Delhi will write new chapter of development in times to come : Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Sunday, acknowledging that she has been given the responsibility of making Delhi a developed city, asserted that the national capital would write a new chapter of development in times to come.

Gupta, who along with MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Bansuri Swaraj, received blessings of Jain Muni Pujya Shri Charukirti Panditacharyavarya Bhadrak Mahaswami Maharaj on the occasion of the Second Grand Special Dwarakesh Shri Bahubali Swami Mahamastakabhishek, expressed her gratitude to the Jain community saying the trust they have placed in her would always be honoured.

Praising the Jain community, she said it has always showered immense grace, and their blessings is one of the reasons that she has been entrusted with the responsibility of the overall development of Delhi.

Gupta mentioned that the Mahavir Jayanti celebration held at the Parliament House last year will also be celebrated with great enthusiasm this year and reaffirmed that efforts to realise a developed Delhi will continue and, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP government here will work to fulfill the dreams of millions of Delhiites.

Later in the day, after attending a meeting of party MLAs at the state unit office of the saffron party, the chief minister said the three-day assembly session starting on Monday will focus on development projects, and there will be no place for negativity in that.