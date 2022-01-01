Delhi sees a major jump in fresh cases of coronavirus-infected persons

There was a major jump in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases detected on Friday compared to the number recorded on Thursday. As many as 1,796 coronavirus-infected persons were identified today against 1,313 reported yesterday following 73,590 tests conducted across the national capital.

According to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin, issued late in the night, the positivity rate surged to 2.44 per cent from 1.73 per cent the day before. There was, however, no death due to the virus infection.

Four hundred sixty-seven patients got cured and were discharged by various hospitals.

The bulletin informed that 2,284 patients were getting medication as home isolation cases and the count of active cases of the virus stood at 4,410.

The city’s hospitals had 8,943 beds earmarked for Covid-19 patients but only 226 beds were occupied by virus-infected persons, including those suspected of being coronavirus cases. Three of these patients were in a severe condition and were given ventilator support.

The health bulletin showed that 1,70,595 persons were jabbed during the past 24 hours and 72,639 of them were those who got their first vaccine dose. The cumulative count of people administered their first vaccine dose was 1,51,69,669 and the number of fully vaccinated persons so far was 1,10,70,939.