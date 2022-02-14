Delhi registers fresh 586 Covid cases, 4 deaths

Showing a further declining trend, the capital registered 586 fresh Covid cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours. With a positivity rate of 1.37 percent, 1092 patients have been recovered.

As per the data shared by the Delhi government, 42,797 tests were conducted. The national capital’s covid case count now stands at 18,51,906 while the active Covid cases in Delhi now stand at 3,416.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

Meanwhile, keeping in view the dip in the number of coronavirus cases, schools of all classes in Delhi reopened on Monday. Besides, as per new Covid-19 guidelines that came into effect, international passengers arriving at the Indira Gandhi International Airport will not require to undergo the mandatory week-long quarantine.