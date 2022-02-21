Delhi registers 360 fresh Covid cases in last 24 hrs

Delhi has registered 360 fresh Covid cases out of 38136 tests conducted in the last 24 hours and four fatalities according to the data shared by the health department of the Delhi government.

According to the state health department, while the positivity rate stood at 0.94%, a total number of recoveries was 706. Besides, out of these 360 cases, 86 cases pertain to earlier weeks that were added on the ICMR portal on Sunday.

Apart from these, the total number of patients in home isolation is 1705.

Meanwhile, as per the city government, the total number of people vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 9509 while beneficiaries vaccinated for 1st dose and 2nd dose is 1487 and 7534 respectively.

The number of beneficiaries vaccinated for precaution dose in the last 24 hours is 488, informed the health department.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has declined after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

On Sunday, Delhi had reported 570 coronavirus cases with four deaths.