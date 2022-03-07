Delhi registers 158 fresh Covid cases, 3 deaths

The national capital has seen a sharp decline in Covid cases with 158 new cases and 3 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, stated the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

According to the city health department, 32,469 tests have been conducted so far while the positivity rate stood at 0.49%.

A total number of 321 patients have recovered so far.

Delhi had on Sunday recorded 249 coronavirus cases with zero deaths.

Friday reported 302 new cases and four deaths, a daily health bulletin said. Today reported 390 recoveries, and the active cases stood at 1,350, the data showed.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

Meanwhile, the capital had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 percent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic