Delhi registers 137 Covid cases, zero fatalities

Delhi on Monday reported 137 fresh Covid 19 cases and zero fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the city’s health department.

With this, the positivity rate stands at 2.70 percent, taking the cumulative positivity rate to 4.98 percent.

Besides, a total of 5079 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours.

As per the data, the active number of cases now stands at 601 taking the cumulative number of positive cases at 18,66,380

A total of 144 patients have been recovered in a day taking the total number of recoveries to 18,39,622.

Apart from this, 2856 people have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours and 448 while 1884 beneficiaries have received their second dose of vaccine.

The cumulative number of beneficiaries vaccinated with precaution dose has now mounted to 507993.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.