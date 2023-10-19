Delhi reels under ‘moderate’ air, average AQI reaches 121

Delhi on Thursday reeled under ‘moderate’ air quality with the AQI registering at 121, the Central Pollution Control Board data said.

The AQI (air quality index) rating by the Central Pollution Control Board

(CPCB) is an average of 24 hours and based on readings from 34 out of 40 monitoring stations across the city.

According to the anti-pollution body, the highest AQI of 206 was recorded at New Moti Bagh area Thursday evening, followed by Burari crossing that recorded 183 AQI and Jahangirpuri was at number three with 163 AQI.

Most of the areas in the national capital witnessed AQI ranging between 100 to 150 with many regions also recording the air quality levels below 100.

Minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 15.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average, the weatherman said. The weather department has forecast a mainly clear sky for Friday, with the minimum and maximum temperatures to hover around 16 and 31 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Delhi government will also be starting their month-long anti-industrial pollution campaign from Friday. The campaign will run till November 20.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the campaign has been launched during the time period that witnesses the maximum pollution levels in the city.