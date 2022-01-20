Delhi records 43 deaths due to Covid-19, highest in January

The national capital recorded 43 deaths due to Covid-19 on Thursday, the highest such fatalities this month, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.

Before this, the current month’s highest count of loss of lives caused by the coronavirus — 38 deaths — was reported on 18 January. The cumulative count of such casualties rose to 25,503.

The number of positive cases of the virus, however, came down to 12,306 from 13,785 on Wednesday when 57,290 tests were done across the city. The positivity rate also dipped to 21.48 per cent from 23.86 per cent yesterday.

The patients being treated as home isolation cases numbered 53,593 and those admitted to hospitals were counted to be 2,698. There were 68,730 active cases in Delhi at this stage.

The health bulletin pointed out that 844 patients were being provided medication in ICUs, 930 were on oxygen support and 152 critical cases were put on the ventilator.

The city had a total of 15,589 hospital beds reserved for Covid-19 patients, but 12,891 (82.69 per cent) beds remained vacant and were available for fresh cases.

As many as 99,759 people were jabbed during the past 24 hours and 56,272 of them were those who were administered their first vaccine dose.

The cumulative number of persons having been jabbed with their first vaccine dose was1,67,17,149. The cumulative count of people having got their both vaccine doses was 1,20,42,445.