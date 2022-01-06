Delhi records 41.5 per cent increase in Covid-19 cases

The number of Covid-19 fresh cases in the national capital jumped to 15,097 on Thursday from 10,665 on Wednesday following 98,434 sample

tests conducted all over the city, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi government. This was the highest single-day figure of coronavirus infections since 8 May and a 41.5 per cent increase from the number yesterday.

The Covid-19 positivity rate also rose to 15.34 per cent from 11.88 per cent yesterday.

The virus claimed six fresh lives whereas it caused the death of eight persons yesterday, taking the cumulative count of such fatalities to 25,127. What is, however, more disturbing is that Covid-19 patients are dying every day this month.

As many as 6,900 patients recovered from the infection during the past 24 hours.

The bulletin informed that 211 patients were on oxygen support and 24 were put on the ventilator. Yesterday, 140 patients were on oxygen support and 22 were fighting for life with the ventilator support.

There were 1,091 hospitalised patients and 11,489 hospital beds meant for coronavirus patients remained vacant.

As many as 14,937 patients were being treated as home isolation cases and there were 31,498 active cases in the city.

According to Dr Navneet Sood, Pulmonary Consultant, Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, most cases of Omicron, considered

to be the main driving factor for the rise in Covid-19 infections, were showing symptoms like fatigue, mild fever, sore throat, body ache and scratchy throat. The loss of taste and smell is also not being reported in most cases of this variant.

“We all need to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated as per the government’s guidelines. Always use face masks, and if any symptom appears then immediately isolate yourself and wait for the reports for final confirmation. After catching infection, stay in a separate room at home, be regular with prescribed medication, maintain distance from other family members, use a separate bathroom, towel, utensils, etc. until final report comes out to be negative”, he suggested.

Delhi’s 1,41,498 residents were administered vaccine doses during the last 24 hours and those who got their first vaccine dose numbered 89,945.

The bulletin gave the cumulative figure of persons vaccinated with the first dose as 1,55,57,545 and those having got their both vaccine doses were 1,14,39,998 in number, the bulletin added.