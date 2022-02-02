Delhi records 3,028 cases of Covid-19; positivity rate dips to 4.73 pc

The national capital on Wednesday recorded 3,028 positive cases of Covid-19, a little more than yesterday’s figure of 2683. However, the infection positivity rate fell to 4.73 per cent from 5.09 per cent on Tuesday, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.

The sample tests conducted all over the city numbered 63,982, which was more than Tuesday’s test count of 52,736. A total of 4,679 patients were reported to have recovered and discharged by different hospitals.

The virus claimed 27 lives, taking the cumulative number of such fatalities to 25,919.

There were 10,347 patients taking treatment as home isolation cases and 1,400 patients remained admitted to hospitals.

The city had 526 patients admitted to ICUs, 451 on oxygen support and 99 fighting for their life on the ventilator.

In all, there were 14,870 active cases in Delhi.

As many as 65,170 persons were jabbed during the past 24 hours and 18,004 of them were those who got their first vaccine dose.

The cumulative count of people who got their first vaccine dose was 1,70,19,726 and those who got their both vaccine doses so far numbered 1,23,84,569.