Delhi records 161 fresh Covid-19 cases, one death

A total of 161 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in Delhi on Saturday out of 36, 731 tests conducted during the past 24 hours across the national capital.

According to the latest Delhi government’s health bulletin, the infection positivity rate stood at 0.44 per cent.

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi recorded yesterday were 174 while the positivity rate was 0.45 per cent.

Delhi registered one death due to the coronavirus infection during the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of Covid-19 fatalities to 26141, it said. There were zero such deaths yesterday.

In all, there are 792 active cases of the virus in the city, the bulletin pointed out.