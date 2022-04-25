Delhi records 1011 Covid cases, one death

Delhi on Monday reported 1011 fresh Covid 19 cases and one fatality in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the city’s health department.

With this, the positivity rate stands at 6.42 percent, taking the cumulative positivity rate to 4.98 percent.

Besides, a total of 15,742 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours.

As per the data, the active number of cases now stands at 4168 and the cumulative number of positive cases at 1875887.

A total of 817 patients have been recovered in a day taking the total number of recoveries to 1845551.

Apart from this, 8979 people have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours of which 954 have received their first dose while 2520 beneficiaries have received their second dose of vaccine.

The number of beneficiaries vaccinated with precaution dose has now mounted to 5505 in the last 24 hours.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has witnessed a spike.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 percent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.