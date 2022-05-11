Delhi property dealer succumbs to glass shard injury

A man lost his life when a piece of shattered glass, apparently hurled by his neighbours, struck his leg in Mukherjee Nagar in North West Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The police said that two persons when been arrested in this connection.

The incident took place at Parmanand Colony when the victim, property dealer Praveen Lamba, was attending to nature’s call in the open, which resulted in a dispute with his neighbour Rahul Malhotra and his father Ravi Malhotra.

When the argument became heated, Lamba and his neighbours began throwing stones at each other. Meanwhile, Lamba’s leg was damaged by a shard of glass.

A CCTV footage of the incident accessed by IANS shows that even after sustaining injuries, Lamba did not move and stood at the incident site for a long time.

“Lamba and one of his buddies can be seen pelting stones at his neighbour, with whom he had a fight over peeing in public, in the video. A serious wound on his leg was sustained by a fragment that dropped from the structure. His leg was bleeding, but he refused to go to the hospital, instead yelling insults and throwing stones. We can tell from the CCTV tape that he was also staring at his wound “According to the police said.

Lamba had been roving the region in an injured state for a long period, according to the police.

His family afterwards took him to the hospital to get his wound dressed. He died as a result of his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Excessive bleeding is thought to be the cause of death.

The accused neighbours had fled the area but were later arrested.

(with inputs from IANS