Delhi Pollution: AQI slides, still at ‘upper end of Very Poor’ category

After three straight days this week of air quality recorded under the ‘severe’ category in Delhi, the bad air in the national capital in Delhi recovered a bit to ‘upper end of Very Poor’ on Sunday, said forecast system SAFAR.

Even though the air quality in Delhi came down to ‘very poor’ from the ‘severe’ category, still, it is touching an alarming level on Sunday morning as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city stood at 339.

The National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed bad air as Noida, which is part of the national capital region, recorded an AQI of 349, in the ‘very poor’ category, while Gurugram’s AQI stood at 304 and continued to remain in the ‘very poor category, as per data released by SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) India.

Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

The recurring problem of farm fires from the neighbouring states contributed 21 per cent to PM2.5 in Delhi, which was 34 per cent on Friday.

According to the forecast, the air quality index is likely to improve in the coming days.

“Overall AQI today indicates ‘upper end of Very Poor’ air quality. AQI is likely to improve due to unfavourable upper level (700-1000 m) wind flow from stubble burning areas preventing inflow of pollutants to Delhi. Stubble emissions with a fire count of 1761 contribute 21 per cent to PM2.5 in Delhi,” said SAFAR in a press release.