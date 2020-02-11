Following the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) massive victory in the Delhi Assembly elections on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated AAP convener and incumbent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said, “Congratulations to AAP and Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji for the victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections. Wishing them the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Delhi.”

Kejriwal promptly acknowledged Modi’s wishes and said that he is looking forward to work with the Centre for the development of the national capital. He tweeted, “Thank u so much sir. I look forward to working closely wid Centre to make our capital city into a truly world class city.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also congratulated Kejriwal on his party’s stupendous performance in the Delhi Polls. He tweeted, “My best wishes & congratulations to Mr Kejriwal and the AAP on winning the Delhi Assembly elections.”