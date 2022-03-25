Delhi Police IGI team busts an immigration racket; arrests five

The Delhi Police team of IGI Airport has busted an immigration racket and arrested three persons and two agents.

On 16 March, three passengers were supposed to travel to Paris by Vistara Airline flight were found suspicious at check in area near ‘D’ row. On basis of suspicion, passengers were inquired and their Visas were found doubtful.

Later same was informed to Vistara airlines and during investigation all there visas were found to be counterfeit. In this regard, a complaint was received from CISF and an FIR was registered.

During interrogation, accused persons disclosed that their documents were procured by one agent namely Sandeep Kumar and it was disclosed that to facilitate their journey, the agent collected a certain amount from each person, a part of the amount was paid in cash and the remaining amount was transferred to his account.

All the passengers were taken into police custody and the whereabouts of the agent Sandeep Kumar were tracked and raids were conducted at his possible whereabouts. Later he was apprehended and arrested.

During interrogation he disclosed that he got the France sticker Visas affixed on the passport of passengers through agents namely Gaurav Gosain & Gurvinder Mockha.

He further disclosed that he came in contact with agent Gaurav Goasain through agent Gurwinder Mockha and met them multiple times in Delhi and Punjab, and together they hatched a conspiracy to induce innocent victims and cheat them off their hard earned money on the pretext of sending them abroad.

He induced the above mentioned three passengers and collected a payment from them. Out of the payment received, he transferred certain amount in the account of agent Gaurav Gosain and to account of agent Gurvinder Mokha and kept the remaining amount as his commission.