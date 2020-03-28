In the trying and testing times when the whole of India is in lockdown due to the COVID 19 pandemic and the police force of the country is constantly in the news.

Under the leadership of DCP North West Vijayanta Goyal Arya, her team has shown a very different and humane side of the National Capital’s police force that has drawn severe flak for the use of strict measures.

Arya and her team have gone an extra mile in the discharge of their duties as they have taken the initiative to adopt a refugee camp in the Majlis Park area of the city. The DCP and her team have decided to adopt about 250 families that are staying in the Pakistani Hindu Refugee Camp in North West Delhi as they faced a livelihood crisis following the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

DCP Arya and her team is providing them with food, medicines and other essential commodities.

The IPS Association, in a tweet, said, “In a bit to provide succor to 250 #COVID9 affected families, @DelhiPolice has adopted a #refugeecamp in Majlis Park area. They will be cared with utilities & medical facilities by #DCPNorthWestDelhi, @vijayantagoyal & her team for #Lockdown21 period.”

“Because of the lockdown, a lot of people have been affected in terms of their livelihood and these refugees have been staying in this area. There are about 250 families who migrated from Pakistan and are resettled here. We decided to pitch in resources by making efforts from our end and have decided to take care of food and essentials requirement for this 21-day period,” said Vijayanta Arya to a news agency.

“This is the time when we all should stand together and fight this deadly virus. We will offer all possible help to campers here. Not just food, but also medical facilities if required. I appeal to other citizens also, the ones bestowed with sufficient resources, to help our fellows in this hardship. Its time when we stand united,” she added.

PM Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country as part of the measures against the spread of Novel Coronavirus.