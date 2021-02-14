Delhi Police commissioner S N Shrivastava today reviewed the law and order situation and arrangements at various borders points of the national capital in view of the continuing agitation by farmers protesting the Centre’s controversial agriculture laws.

During his review meeting with senior officers, the city police chief also took stock of action taken against criminals involved in burglary and other cases related to Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), Excise Act and gambling, according to a statement issued by Delhi Police.

To reduce such crimes, Shrivastava stressed on the need to take effective and sustained steps, it said. He insisted on carrying out regular checking of listed criminals, including those in jail or bail/parole released, temporal and special analysis of crime incidents as well as optimal use of available human resources and technology, the police statement said.

The police commissioner said that the performance of anti-snatching teams and use of crime teams be regularly assessed. During the meeting, special commissioner of police (operation) also briefed Shrivastava about the progress in the ongoing Covid vaccination of Delhi Police personnel, said Anil Mittal, Additional PRO, Delhi Police. Shrivastava also rewarded the police team involved in cracking the “Reliance jewellery showroom dacoity” case that took place under the Maurya Enclave police station in January.

Eight people who were found involved in the crime and six receivers (who bought the stolen articles from the accused) were arrested through technical and local intelligence. The police team had also recovered 6.5 kg of robbed jewellery articles besides two cars from the accused, the statement added.