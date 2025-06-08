Delhi Police bust interstate drug syndicates, seize narcotics worth Rs 2.25 crore

In a major crackdown on drug smuggling, the Delhi Police busted interstate drug syndicates and seized 356 kilograms of narcotic substances worth almost Rs 2.25 crore in the international market.

According to the police, Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Crime Branch seized contraband drugs amounting to 348 kg, being smuggled from Andhra Pradesh to the Delhi-NCR region, hidden in a consignment of watermelons.

In this connection, the police nabbed two individuals, identified as Intezar Malik and Rizwan.

In a separate operation, the Inter State Cell of the Crime Branch seized 7.9 kg of opium after the arrest of four individuals involved in the transportation, sale, and purchase of the contraband.

The police teams are also probing their links and substantial assets related to the syndicate.

Those arrested during the crackdown include Munna Lal, a native of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh who has previous involvements in four criminal cases, including a double murder, and came in contact with drug peddlers while he was in jail.

The other accused, Farid Uddin, who belongs to Latehar, Jharkhand, was also arrested for procuring opium from the Naxal-affected Latehar region and partnering with Munna Lal after his release from Ambala Jail.

Similarly, Abdul Rashid Alam, also from Jharkhand, was held. Associated with Farid Uddin, he helped in transportation of narcotics, while the fourth accused, identified as Karamjeet Singh Sekhon from Meerut, used to sell opium to truck drivers and addicts while working at a petrol pump.

The Delhi Police is continuing with its anti-drug campaign and is working tirelessly to end the drug menace in the national capital.