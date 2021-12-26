Delhi to be under night curfew as Covid-19 single-day cases rise to 290

A night curfew will be imposed in the national capital with effect from tomorrow (Monday) from 11 pm to 5 am, according to sources in the Delhi government. The decision has been taken in view of the single-day fast-rising cases of Covid-19.

The number of positive cases of the coronavirus on Sunday rose to 290 from 249 yesterday, the highest in six months, with one patient losing his life due to the deadly virus. The tests conducted numbered 52,947.

The positivity rate also jumped to 0.55 per cent from 0.43 per cent, the highest in six months.

The cumulative number of deaths caused by the virus now stood at 25,105, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

The count of containment zones in the city was 279.

The bulletin showed that 1,09,032 persons were jabbed during the past 24 hours and 37,964 of them were those who got their first vaccine dose. The cumulative number of people vaccinated with their first dose was 1,49,03,408 and those administered their both vaccine doses numbered 1,06,54,207.