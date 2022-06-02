Delhi: Neeraj Bawana gang’s sharpshooter arrested

Delhi Police has arrested a sharpshooter from the Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali gang in the national capital who had previously been implicated in two cases of murder and attempted murder, an official claimed on Thursday

Neeraj (32), a resident of Pul Prahlad Pur in Delhi, was named as the suspect. He had been involved in criminal activity since adolescence and had joined the Monty gang, which had committed numerous horrible crimes under his patronage.

Following Monty’s death, he became a keen shooter for the Bawana-Bali gang.

A police team was assigned to track and apprehend active offenders who were utilizing firearms in the Southeast District, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey.

“On May 29, information was obtained that around 10.45 p.m., one sharpshooter from the Neeraj Bawania and Naveen Bali Gang, who is carrying a pistol, would ride a stolen motorcycle from Badarpur to Madangir via MB Road to meet one of his pals,” the DCP added.

After numerous efforts, the police set up a trap near the Lal Kuan Bus stop on MB Road and captured Eeraj.

One automatic weapon, four live ammunition, and a stolen motorcycle were seized from his possession after his arrest.

