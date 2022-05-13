Delhi: Mundka blaze death toll rises to 26; more feared dead

As many as 26 people have been killed in a major fire that broke out in a three-storey building at the Mundka area of the national capital on Friday afternoon, a Fire Department official said.

“So far we have recovered 19 bodies and the number of casualties is likely to go up,” Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg told IANS.

However, Delhi Police officials maintained that till now, 14 people have been killed in the inferno while 12 people have sustained injuries. According to the police, around 60-70 persons have been evacuated from the building.

The top Fire Department official informed that they received a call about the incident at 4 p.m. from a building located near Pillar No. 544 in Mundka in west Delhi, after which 10 fire engines were immediately pressed into service.

As per visuals released from the spot, thick fumes of black smoke along with a massive blaze could be seen billowing out of the ill-fated three-storey building. The firemen used the fire truck ladder to reach out to the maximum possible height to spray water over the blaze.

The inferno is yet to be brought under control at the time of filing of this report.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer said that they also received a call about the incident at 4.45 p.m. following which the local police rushed to the spot.

“Police officers broke the windows of the building and rescued many inmates who were rushed to the hospital,” the officer said.

Based on preliminary inquiry, the police said it was a three-storey commercial building used for providing office space to companies. The fire first broke out on the first floor of the building which houses a CCTV and router manufacturing company.

The police have detained the owner of the company and his antecedents are being examined. The rescue operation is still going on.