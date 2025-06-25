Delhi Minister urges universities to join hands in anti-drug campaign

Delhi’s Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh has written to the vice-chancellors of universities in the national capital, seeking their active cooperation in the anti-drug campaign.

In his letter, the minister urged the formation of Nasha Mukti Clubs (Drug-Free Clubs) within universities and the declaration of campuses as Drug-Free Zones.

Indraj emphasized that the vision of a drug-free, healthy, and empowered Delhi can only be realized through public participation and institutional collaboration.

He also invited vice-chancellors and students to participate in a state-level mega event to be held at the Yamuna Sports Complex on June 26, marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse.

Through his letter, the minister highlighted that drug addiction is as harmful to families and society as it is to individuals, and added that prevention efforts are essential at every level.

He noted that the Department of Social Welfare is the nodal agency for Drug Demand Reduction and is coordinating efforts related to prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, awareness, and information dissemination in collaboration with other departments.

Indraj stated that educational institutions have a crucial role in enhancing the effectiveness of the Government of India’s Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA).

He urged universities to prioritize activities such as identifying and training campus volunteers, organizing sports competitions, street plays, cultural events, jingle/video contests, involving alumni, and leveraging social media influencers for wider outreach.

The minister also called for strict enforcement of the ban on the sale of tobacco products within 100 meters of educational institutions.

Indraj requested universities to upload all their anti-drug activities on the NMBA app and to provide the contact details of their nodal officers to the Department of Social Welfare.

He added that a dedicated communication group would be established to share campaign-related information and photographs.