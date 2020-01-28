The services of the Delhi Metro will be partially curtailed on the Yellow Line on

the occasion of the Beating Retreat ceremony on 29 January, said a senior official of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

“Metro services at two stations of Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli to HUDA City Centre) will not be available as per the specific timings,” said the official.

“The services will not be available at Udyog Bhawan from 2.00 pm to 6.30 pm and Central Secretariat from 4.00 pm to 6.30 pm,” the official said.

The entry/exit at the Central Secretariat Metro station will be allowed from gate number 1 only from 2.00 pm to 04.00 pm while the rest of the gates will remain closed during this period.

The official said, “However, interchange of passengers from Yellow Line to Violet Line (Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh) and vice versa will be allowed at Central Secretariat Metro station during this period. Normal services at these stations will be restored at 6:30 pm.”