Delhi Metro introduces free high-speed wi-fi service on yellow line

Despite the various constraints posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Delhi Metro, in its efforts to continuously enhance travel experience for commuters, on Sunday successfully introduced the facility of free high-speed wi-fi service from all Metro stations of its Yellow Line (Line-2 from HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli), a DMRC official said.

This line, where the free wi-fi service is being provided, coinciding with the start of the festival season, consists of 37 Metro stations and runs mostly underground through one of the most congested parts of Delhi covering Outer Delhi, North Delhi through Central Delhi and South Delhi and finally Gurugram.

The official informed that more than 330 access points had been installed at these 37 stations to provide uninterrupted Internet access to commuters. This high-speed free wi-fi service will prove to be a boon to students travelling to and from the North Delhi Campus of Delhi University.

Passengers will be able to use standard Internet applications like email, Facebook, Google Search, WhatsApp, video and audio calls by simply logging into network ID “OUI DMRC FREE Wi-Fi”.

The process of accessing the free wi-fi service at the stations is select “OUI DMRC FREE WIFI ” on your phone, enter your phone number and email ID to get OTP by SMS and then enter the OTP, accept terms and conditions and tap the connect button to enjoy free wi-fi, the official said.