Delhi Mayor holds meet to resolve issue related to Karol Bagh zone

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Wednesday held a meeting to discuss and resolve the issue related to Karol Bagh zone.

Chairing a meeting with the councillors and officials concerned, the Mayor obtained information regarding the development works going on in the area and the problems related to the citizens.

The Mayor said that the objective of the meeting is to understand the local issues of the wards, discuss the major problems and resolve them and added that such review meetings are being held regularly for the development of the area.

During the meeting, the Mayor reviewed the problem of stray animals in the wards, sanitation, parking, encroachment, broken drains, silt from drains, schools, community centers, roads, and condition of parks in the areas.

She directed the officials to present interim and long-term solutions to the problems.

“We all have to work together for better development of the area and to provide civic facilities to the citizens,” the Mayor said.

She also directed the officials to visit the wards to know the problems of the citizens.

Councillors of Karol Bagh Zone, Zonal Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Kumar and other senior officers were present in the meeting.