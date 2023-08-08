Delhi: Man kills neighbour over suspicion of black magic in Dwarka

A 47-year-old man died, while another sustained injuries after being stabbed by a neighbour in Delhi’s Dwarka area over suspicion of black magic, a police official said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Sunil, also known as Bitto, while the injured individual, Rajpal, is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Providing details, a senior police official said that on Monday, information about the stabbing of an individual was received at the Jaffarpur Kalan police station around 12.45 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, it was discovered that Sunil had been fatally stabbed by his neighbor Vinod.

“Another neighbour, Rajpal (58), attempted to save Sunil, but in the process, he also suffered stab injuries. He is currently undergoing treatment,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan.

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered, and the accused, Vinod (44), a resident of Surhera village, has been arrested.

“Vinod revealed that he attacked Sunil with a kitchen knife suspecting that Sunil had performed some form of “jadu tona” (black magic) on him. They had also quarreled a week earlier over Vinod’s open defecation in Sunil’s field,” added the DCP.