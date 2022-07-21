Delhi Lt. Governor V K Saxena has returned the proposal for the foreign visit of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to Singapore to attend the ‘Eighth World City Summit & WCS Mayors Forum’, and advised him not to attend the conference as it was a forum for mayors, not befitting a chief minister.

Having carefully studied the nature of the forum and the profile of other attendees,and the subjects being deliberated upon at the conference, the LG has pointed out that the event will be covering different aspects of Urban Governance.

He asserted that the same issues in Delhi are addressed by various civic bodies ranging from New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), which is led by the Central government.

Sources said that the LG has underlined the fact that GNCTD does not have exclusive domain over the issues corresponding with the theme of the conference, and hence it will be inappropriate for a chief minister to be attending the same.

In the context of the WCS Smart City Workshop being organised as part of the Conference, it has been pointed out that the Smart City Project in Delhi is being anchored by the NDMC. The LG maintained that apart from the above facts, a chief minister attending such a conference will also set a bad precedent.