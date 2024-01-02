Delhi LG interacts with villagers from 180 villages

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday held interaction with over 300 villagers representing 180 villages in the national capital.

The interactive session was organized by Delhi Development Authority (DDA) under the ambitious “Dilli Gramoday Abhiyan”.

Saxena, who has already adopted five villages– Qutabgarh, Jaunti, Daurala, Rawta and Nizampur , on the occasion said all villages will be developed on the similar lines by DDA with the help of Rs 800 crore transferred to the agency recently.

The LG said this is in addition to Rs 480 crore of village development fund that has already been sanctioned for carrying out development works in 180 villages.

He exhorted the villagers to identify the specific problems concerning their villagers and the tentative solutions so that they could be incorporated while finalizing the plan of action for each village.

Saxena also announced that he will be staying overnight in identified villages of the city to get a first-hand account of the problems faced by the residents there.

He said starting this month, District Magistrates will also visit and stay in the identified villages, hold consultations with the villagers and accordingly finalize the development works in the villages.

While interacting with the LG, a number of village representatives said their villages lacked even basic amenities like sewer network, roads, parks, schools, hospitals and clean drinking water among others. Some villagers from the urbanized villages complained of acute parking shortage.

The LG, who patiently heard their grievances, lamented that in the past nine years, these villages were completely “neglected” and no futuristic development work was carried out all these years.

He exuded confidence that with the help of Rs 800 crore and by engaging villagers in the development works, the capital’s villages will undergo a facelift in the next few months.

The villagers were led by the respective public representatives including the MPs.