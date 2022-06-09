Delhi LG chairs high-level meeting to assess plan of action detailing monsoon preparedness

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena along with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to assess the plan of action detailing the monsoon preparedness, with an aim of ensuring the least inconvenience to people due to water-logging, road flooding, overflowing drains and falling of trees.

After reviewing a presentation with regards to the efforts and status of de-silting of drains, laying of alternate pipelines to transport water logged at chronic sites, and deployment of pumps and vans, the Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Minister asked officials to put in place comprehensive long term measures to deal with the problems of overflowing and water logging rather than dealing with the issue in a ‘Crisis Management Mode’ as has been happening till now.

The Lieutenant Governor directed officials to simultaneously start the exercise of creating sink holes of 6-8 inches diameter, lined with perforated pipes and covered suitably at the sites prone to water logging along roads and along drains and DJB sewer lines prone to flooding, so that water could be instantly absorbed and used for recharge of groundwater below such locations. The Chief Minister seconded the idea and directed officials to comply with it.

While the Lieutenant Governor stressed proactive preparedness on part of the authorities after putting all systems in place and deploying Quick Response Teams (QRT) equipped with all instruments that should be seen to be working on the ground, the Chief Minister underlined the importance of enhancing and improving upon the work being done by various agencies in the capital.