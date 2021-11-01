Delhi identifies 45 fresh Covid-19 cases with zero death

The number of fresh Covid-19 patients in the national capital rose to 45 during the past 24 hours from 37 on Saturday following 56,751 tests conducted for the purpose. The positivity rate also jumped to 0.08 per cent from 0.06 per cent the day before, according to the statistics provided through the daily health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

However, no patient lost his or her life as a result of the coronavirus infection.

Forty-six patients who got cured of the disease were discharged by the city’s hospitals. The count of the patients being treated as home isolation cases was 142.

The bulletin showed that there were 348 active cases of Covid-19 whereas such cases yesterday numbered 349.

The city now had 86 containment zones.

The total number of hospital beds meant for Covid-19 patients was 9,890 but only 161 beds remained occupied.

The count of people who got jabbed during the past 24 hours was 79,014 and those who got their first vaccine dose numbered 29,571. The cumulative figure for those who got their both vaccine doses so far was 74,12,316, the bulletin added.