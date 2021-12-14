Delhi identifies 30 fresh cases of Covid-19

The city on Monday identified 30 fresh cases of Covid-19 out of 46,169 tests conducted for the purpose, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin. The positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent.

There were no deaths caused by the novel coronavirus. Thirtyfour patients who recovered were discharged by various hospitals during the past 24 hours.

Those getting treatment as home isolation cases numbered 199 and the count of active cases was 393.

Of the total 8,994 hospital beds meant for Covid-19 patients, 8,830 beds remained vacant.

Delhi now had a total of 119 containment zones, the bulletin informed.

The bulletin showed that 36,072 persons were administered vaccines during the past 24 hours and 15,012 were those who got their first vaccine dose. The cumulative number of people who got their first vaccine dose was 1,44,22,899 and those who got both vaccine doses so far was 97,13,318.