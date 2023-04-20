Delhi govt to come up with report on Summer Action Plan on April 24

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday informed that a detailed report of the Summer Action Plan will submitted to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 24.

This year’s Summer Action Plan includes focus points like dust pollution, industrial pollution, noise pollution, water pollution, and communication with neighbouring states, Rai said.

Under the chairmanship of the Delhi Environment Minister, a review meeting for the Summer Action Plan was held today at the Delhi Secretariat with officials from 30 departments concerned.

During the meeting, all the departments concerned submitted their reports and suggestions to the Environment Department regarding the Summer Action Plan.

On the basis of the reports and suggestions provided by all the departments as part of the Summer Action Plan, the Environment Department has also been directed to prepare a detailed action plan.

Rai said, “The Kejriwal government has worked tirelessly to combat pollution. The Winter Action Plan, which was implemented last year to combat wintertime pollution, has led to a steady decrease in PM 10 and PM 2.5 levels in Delhi. Moreover, the pollution level has decreased by more than 30% in the past eight years.”

He said the government is developing a Summer Action Plan this year as well, focusing on 16 focus points, to combat pollution over the summer.

“For this, the Department conducted a joint meeting on April 12 with all of the departments concerned. The Summer Action Plan’s 16 focus points were determined during that meeting, and each department was ordered to prepare an action plan based on them, and submit a detailed report to the Environment Department within seven days i.e., by April 20,” he said.

Today at the Delhi Secretariat, a joint meeting was convened to go over the reports that the various departments submitted, Rai said.

Officers from the Environment Department, DPCC, Development Department, Delhi Cantonment Board, CPWD, DDA, Delhi Traffic Police, Delhi Police, DTC, Revenue Department, DSIIDC, Education Department, DMRC, PWD, Transport Department, NHAI, Delhi Jal Board, DUSIB, NDMC and MCD etc were present in the meeting, he said.

He said, “Under the 16 focus points included in the Summer Action Plan, it has been decided to prepare an immediate and long-term action plan to control Delhi’s pollution and work towards its implementation. After the meeting today, the Environment Department was directed to prepare a detailed action plan on the basis of the reports and suggestions submitted by all the departments.”

And after preparing the final draft of the Summer Action Plan, its detailed report would be submitted to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 24, the Delhi Environment Minister said.

The main objective of this meeting is to formulate a joint action plan against pollution inside Delhi, he added.