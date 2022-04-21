Delhi Govt sets up panel to revise fares of autos and taxis

The Delhi Government set up a Committee for fare revision of auto rickshaws and taxis in the national capital on Wednesday. This step was taken in the wake of rising fuel and CNG prices which have created hardships for drivers and owners of these vehicles.

With a fresh hike of Rs 2.5 per kg in CNG prices, the members of the auto, taxi, and cab drivers had gone on a strike on Monday. The Delhi Government had also received various representations from auto and taxi unions putting forth various demands like increasing fares and subsidy on CNG.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had met with various auto and taxi unions on Tuesday to listen to their various demands. The Committee, following these consultations, was notified on Wednesday, under Section 67 (1) of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, which gives the state government the power to issue directions to both the State Transport Authority and Regional Transport Authorities by notification in the official gazette from time to time.

The Fare Revision Committee is headed by the Special Commissioner (STA) and comprises the DC (Vehicle Inspection Unit/Auto Rickshaw Unit/Taxi Unit), the Deputy Commissioner, and the Deputy Controller of Accounts, along with 2 nominated District Transport Officers (DTOs) and a technical expert. In addition to this, members of civil society including representatives from Resident Welfare Associations, commuters, and students are also part of the committee.

The Delhi Government had earlier also issued a notification for revision in fares chargeable by auto-rickshaws in the NCT of Delhi on 12th June 2019 through the formation of a similar Fare Revision Committee.

This is the third time the CNG prices have been hiked this month and CNG prices have risen by Rs 15.6 per kg in less than six weeks. The price of CNG is currently Rs 71.61 per kg in Delhi.

The National Capital currently has close to 97,000 autos including newly registered e-autos, 12,000 yellow-black taxis, and 50,000 economy radio taxis; all of these categories are expected to benefit from the revised fares.

Commenting on the crucial step taken by the government, the Delhi Transport Minister said, “The Kejriwal Government understands the plight of drivers and owners who are affected by the rising fuel prices. Over the last 2 days, I have met with many auto and taxi unions and discussed various issues they are facing. The Fare Revision committee has been formulated and directions have already been issued to provide a report as early as possible. I assure you that we will come up with a solution that is amicable to drivers/owners and commuters alike. Meanwhile, I request the taxi owners/drivers who are still on strike to resume their duties so that the Delhi public is not inconvenienced.”