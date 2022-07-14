Delhi govt has set target of planting more than 35 lakh saplings this year: Gopal Rai

During the meeting, discussions were held regarding the Van Mahotsav which started in Delhi on 11 July.

After the meeting, Rai informed that Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will attend the closing ceremony of Van Mahotsav to be held on 24 July. On this day, the ceremony will be concluded by planting more than 1 lakh saplings at Asola Bhatti Mines.

Rai said, “As a result of all the measures taken by the Kejriwal Government, a significant increase in the green cover has been seen inside Delhi. In the year 2013, the green area in Delhi was 20%, but thanks to the efforts of the Kejriwal Government, it has increased to 23.06 percent for the year 2021.”

“To give impetus to the tree plantation campaign included in the 14 points of the Summer Action Plan, Van Mahotsav had started from the Central Ridge on 11th July. This 15-day event will culminate on July 24 at Asola Bhatti Mines by planting more than 1 lakh saplings. The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and Chief Minister of Delhi will be present during this closing ceremony. This year a target of planting about 10 lakh saplings has been fixed in the Van Mahotsav,” he said.

“Tree plantation drive is being carried out every year to increase Delhi’s green belt and reduce Delhi’s pollution. In this regard, this year the Kejriwal Government has set a goal of planting more than 35 lakh trees under the Mega Tree Plantation Drive which will be completed by the green agency of all the 19 concerned departments,” he further added.

Rai appealed to Delhi residents to participate in this Van Mahotsav and plant at least one sapling to increase the green cover of Delhi.