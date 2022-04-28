Delhi govt to revamp arterial roads in East Delhi, approves budget worth Rs 9.39 cr

The Delhi government has decided to revamp arterial roads in East Delhi for which Dy CM Manish Sisodia has approved the budget worth Rs 9.39 crore.

Continuing his inspection visits at various project sites under the Public Works Department (PWD), Sisodia reviewed the work related to strengthening of roads in the East Delhi District area.

There are 12 roads in the area which are being revamped by PWD. The process involves relaying of the road using latest techniques to increase their strength for the longer run, at the cost of Rs 9.39 crores.

While reviewing the construction work of the roads, Sisodia said, “Providing smooth roads and safe commuting experience to residents of Delhi is the priority of the Government.”

He stated, “For this we are using the latest technology to strengthen our roads. New world-class roads of the national capital will reduce the travel time of our citizens and will be sustainable. Development of roads with new age technology will not only help in improving the traffic movement but also helpful in checking the pollution”

The PWD Minister further directed the engineers of PWD that these works be completed within the stipulated time and on priority with minimum discomfort to the public.

Redevelopment of these arterial roads will strengthen the capacity of roads and make the driving easier for the commuters in the national capital.

Some of the roads getting revamped in East Delhi area includes Sadbhawana Marg, Club Avenue Marg, Sahakarita Marg, Ambedkar Marg, Subhash Market Road, Trilokpuri, KhudiRam Bose Marg, road from High land Apptt. to Soochna Apptt. in Vasundhara Enclave.