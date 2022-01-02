With a sudden spike in number of coronavirus cases in capital, the Delhi Government has decided to provide free customized online yoga classes for COVID patients in home isolation.

“Immunity booster yoga along with medical treatment will help them recover fast,” said Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, while interacting with the yoga instructors of “Dilli Ki Yogshala” on Saturday.

It is seen that the number of Covid patients is rising in Delhi, but they are mostly asymptomatic and are being advised to stay in home isolation.

Thus, along with medical treatment, we will help them boost their immunity through online yoga sessions. Slots for the same will be released soon, he added.

At present 61 yoga instructors are conducting yoga sessions under “Dilli Ki Yogshala” at 65 places across Delhi. These yoga instructors have been trained by Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University.

Yoga in India has a history of thousands of years. Researchers spent many years working on its technicalities and made the human body a moving laboratory. So whenever Delhi residents will need a yoga instructor, they will be just a call away. “Dilli ki Yogashala” will bring this yoga revolution to the capital, added Sisodia.

The slots for yoga sessions will be out soon. “As soon as a case of COVID will be reported, the patient will receive an SMS from the Delhi government with a link to register for classes. Thereafter, links to the classes will be shared with them regularly. Each class will have about 25-35 people, who will be taught yoga by the best-trained yoga instructors of Delhi. People can choose their slot and they will be given classes as per their requirement,” stated Sisodia.

In an interacting session with the Deputy CM a yoga instructor, Tinku Chauhan said, “I had anger issues before becoming a professional yoga teacher. Over the years, yoga helped me keep calm and I am happy that I am able to teach and help others now, with “Dilli ki Yogshala”.”

Yoga instructor Garima said, “People feel very grateful when we teach them a correct form of yoga. They share that they have been doing it all wrong after watching youtube videos from here and there. Now they feel that these classes must continue forever.”