Delhi govt plans home for mentally challenged children in Narela

The Delhi government is planning to build a residential home for children with special needs, aiming to improve the lives of many individuals with diverse needs in the National Capital.

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand conducted a review meeting with department officials to discuss and make significant decisions in this regard.

In this meeting, Anand gave the approval to construct a newly-built residential home in Mamurpur village, Narela, specifically designed for boys with special needs. The utmost care and support will be provided to children with specific requirements. In the initial phase, approximately 456 boys with special needs would be admitted to the residential home.

He said, “The Kejriwal government has made the decision to build residential homes for mentally challenged children residing in Delhi. The plan is underway to construct these homes on a 9.7-acre plot of land in Mamurpur village, Narela. Currently, these newly built residential homes are being initiated exclusively for boys with disabilities.”

Anand added that the Delhi government, with a focus on the requirements of the differently abled, will ensure that this building is made exceptionally modern. The infrastructure of the residential home will be modernised, and a multipurpose hall will be constructed where workshops and programmes for individuals with special needs would be organised at regular intervals.