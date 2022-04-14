Delhi govt passes a budget worth Rs 476 cr for development of mandis

The Delhi government today passed a budget worth Rs 476.89 crores for the development of Delhi’s Mandis.

In a joint meeting chaired by Development Minister Gopal Rai with the officials of Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board (DAMB) and Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) today, regarding the development of Delhi’s Mandis, the board passed a budget of Rs 476 Crores 89 Lakhs for the development of Mandis for the financial year 2022-23 at the meeting.

Divulging more details on the same, Rai said, “The board has given green light to the budget of Rs 476 Crores 89 Lakhs for the development of Delhi’s Mandis. For the financial year 2022-23, the board has allocated approximately Rs 178.73 crore to APMC Azadpur, Rs 13.34 crore to Fruit & Vegetables Market in Ghazipur, Rs 13.96 crore to FP & EMC in Ghazipur, Rs 8 crore to the Flower Market, Rs 18.91 crore to APMC Keshopur, Rs 45.03 crore to APMC Narela, Rs 5.32 crore to APMC Najafgarh and Rs 193.57 crore to the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board.”

He added, “Along with the development of Tikri Khampur Wholesale Mandi, the development of Ghazipur’s Fruit and Vegetable Mandi and Poultry Market, as well as the renovation of Ghazipur Flower Market, will be carried out, with a budget allocation of Rs 303 crores. The Kejriwal Government is committed to the development, expansion, and creation of better infrastructure in the Mandis. The Delhi Government will also continue to work on these kinds of projects keeping in mind the important concerns relating to agriculture and farmers.”

Rai further said, “In today’s meeting with the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board, instructions have also been given for the renovation of Kisan Bhawan of Azadpur Mandi. This will make it convenient for the farmers to get temporary accommodation and stay in the Mandi itself. Farmers come to Azadpur Mandi to sell their vegetables and fruits and sometimes they have to stay in hotels around the Mandi for 1 to 2 days which costs them a lot. Our government has issued orders for the renovation of Kisan Bhawan in order to protect farmers from similar difficulties and to provide better amenities.”

Along with this, the Development Minister also said, “To monitor the work being done in the Mandis, orders have been issued by the board to install CCTV cameras in all the Mandis in Delhi soon. With this, the security of the Mandis will be kept under strict surveillance and the movement of people will also be taken care of.”