Delhi govt issues notice to debar police permission needed for carrying out construction

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s directions, the Delhi government on Saturday issued a notice debarring the permission needed from police to carry out construction of buildings in the National capital.

“Delhi Police is directed to sensitize their field officials to prevent the misuse of the provision of Law and to remove the misconception that there is any need of permission from Police for carrying out any construction of building,” read an official communication from Urban Development Department, Delhi NCT.

Advertisement

However, the police authority will continue to assist and provide full support to all municipal officers and other municipal employees in the exercise of their lawful authority, it added.

Advertisement

Building construction activity is regulated by the MCD and other Local Bodies in their respective jurisdictions and Section 312, 313 of the DMC Act, 1957 provides finalizing of Layout Plan, Section 336 of the DMC Act, 1957 provides for sanction of building plan and Section 346 for occupancy, completion certificate.

There is no provision under DMC Act, 1957 by which a person is required to seek the permission from police for carrying out the construction, the order stated.

“However, there are certain provisions, in the DMC Act, related to giving information by police to the MCD for an offence under the above mentioned act or any rule, regulation or by laws made there under or carrying out investigation of such offence and follow up action,” the circular read.