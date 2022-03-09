Delhi govt converts Arambagh Govt School into permanent structure

The Delhi government inaugurated the government school building at Arambagh today which got a permanent structure after functioning in a porta cabin for around 50 years.

On this occasion AAP MLA Vishesh Ravi stated, “Since 1972 the Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya was functioning in a porta-cabin, but not one Congress-BJP government tried to fix it.”

Ravi said, “The Delhi government has provided all facilities like maths & science lab and playgrounds in the new complex.”

He further said, “In 2019, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister decided to give this school a permanent complex. Despite the obstacles posed by the Corona pandemic, they have shown their commitment by getting it built in record time.”

“The earlier governments had always neglected education. Because of this reason the school was never made permanent. This school has all the facilities like math lab, science lab and a modern sports ground. Classes will start in this school from the session 2022-23,” added Ravi.