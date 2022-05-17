Delhi govt constitutes district level task force to increase Delhi’s roadside green cover

To combat dust pollution in capital, all road-owning agencies have been directed to provide a report in the next 15 days on how they plan to boost roadside green cover.

The Environment Minister Gopal Rai, regarding the same has convened a high-level joint review meeting with officers from all concerned departments to augment the city’s roadside green cover.

The meeting included representatives from the Forest Department, PWD, DSIIDC, MCD, and other road-owning agencies.

“A joint review meeting was held today at the Delhi Secretariat with all concerned departments to discuss future strategies to improve the roadside green cover of Delhi, which is one of the 14 aspects of the Summer Action Plan. All road-owning authorities were given directives to formulate an action plan to tackle the city’s increasing dust pollution during the conference,” said Rai.

He further stated that the presence of roadside green cover will be assessed by all road-owning authorities in Delhi.

Furthermore, agencies will conduct road mapping to determine the amount and type of green cover available in each location.

“Agencies can select what additional action to take by categorising it into better and worse categories. There will also be mapping of areas with little to no green cover,” Rai added.

He further stated that on the basis of such road mapping, all road-owning agencies will develop action plans. “The report will be sent to the environment department in the next 15 days. As a result, a new action plan to expand Delhi’s green cover will be established,” he added.

Rai said, “The PWD has already been given directives to boost the amount of green cover along Delhi’s roadsides. Today, additional directives were issued to cover other road-owning corporations. To increase the amount of green cover along Delhi’s roadsides, teams will be deployed at the district level.”

Besides, PWD will also establish a Central Monitoring Team, which will include officers from relevant departments such as PWD, NDPL, Delhi Jal Board, BSES, and others. This action plan to boost roadside green cover would aid in the improvement of the environment and pollution management in Delhi, added Rai.