Delhi govt to come out with a big musical play on Ambedkar: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday that his government would hold a comprehensive musical play on the life and works of Dr BR Ambedkar, chief architect of the country’s Constitution. It will begin to be shown on 5 January next year at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and there will be 50 shows of it.

Kejriwal made the announcement on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas, the death anniversary of Dr Ambedkar, who endeavoured for the Dalits’ socio-economic uplift throughout his life.

In an online media briefing today (6 December is observed every year as Mahaparinirvan Diwas in honour of Ambedkar), Kejriwal said, “Dr Ambedkar strived hard for the socio-economic uplift of the Dalits and the eradication of untouchability in India. He came from a very poor family background but acquired two PhD degrees from foreign

universities. He got a master’s degree in 64 subjects, becoming, perhaps, the most educated Indian till now. He was well-versed in nine languages and maintained a huge personal library. I want all children and adults of the country to know who he was.”

The Chief Minister informed that the Delhi government was in the process of getting the mega play to be ready soon. The play will be before the public on 5 January.

Kejriwal took the vow to get fulfilled the great dream of Ambedkar that every child of the country must get an opportunity to acquire the best possible education for getting economically empowered.

“Baba tera sapna Kejriwal karega poora”, he declared.

Kejriwal said, “I request everybody to watch the inspiring play once it begins to be shown on 5 January next year. It will be of international standard products and will be available to the public for free.”