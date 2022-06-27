Delhi govt to begin Van Mahotsav Pakhwada from July 11

In order to increase Delhi’s green cover, the Delhi government has decided to begin the Van Mahotsav Pakhwada from July 11 onwards from the Central Ridge. On July 25, a closing ceremony will be held at Asola Bhatti Mines, during which more than 1 lakh saplings will be planted.

For this, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Environment and Forest Minister Gopal Rai.

The campaign to plant trees will also begin on July 11 in all 70 of Delhi’s legislative assemblies. This campaign will be led in various locations by the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Cabinet Minister, and the Speaker of Legislative assembly.

Along with this, from July 2 onwards free distribution of medicinal plants will commence from Kamala Nehru Ridge.

Rai, while addressing the reporters, said, “A significant increase in the green cover has been seen inside Delhi. In the year 2013, the green area in Delhi was 20%, which has increased to 23.06 percent for the year 2021. In addition, Delhi has surpassed all other cities in the country in terms of per capita forest cover.”

He stated, “Heading in this direction, the Van Mahotsav will commence from Central Ridge on July 11 and culminate on July 25 at Asola Bhatti Mines by planting more than 1 lakh saplings.”

This 15-day event will serve as a catalyst for the tree planting campaign featured in the 14 points of the Summer Action Plan.

“Tree plantation drive is being carried out every year to increase Delhi’s green belt and reduce Delhi’s pollution. In this regard, this year the Kejriwal government has set a goal of planting more than 35 lakh trees under the Mega Tree Plantation Drive which will be completed by the green agency of all the 19 concerned departments. Under this campaign, about 29 lakh saplings will be planted and around 7 lakh saplings will be distributed free of cost”, he further added.

The Environment and Forest Minister requested Delhi residents to get involved in improving the city’s green cover. He urged Delhi residents to plant trees on their special occasions such as birthdays and anniversaries. This effort will not only expand Delhi’s green cover, but it will also lay out a plan to combat pollution in the future.